Co Down golf club issues warning to members amid on-site drug use claim

Carnalea Golf Club has written to its members to reiterated its 'zero tolerance' approach to drug usage

A picturesque Co Down golf club has warned its members it has a “zero tolerance” approach to drug use, after receiving a claim that illegal drugs had been used in its clubhouse.

Carnalea Golf Club issued a statement, through its “council”, to members via email last week, saying sanctions would be faced immediately if the claim was verified.

“It has come to the attention of council that potentially drugs may have been used within the clubhouse premises,” it said.

“Council would like to strongly state that if any member is proven to have used drugs of any kind on the premises, they will immediately face the strongest sanctions possible under the club’s disciplinary policy.”

Carnalea Golf Club has had its base on Bangor’s Station Road for almost 100 years and hosted the Ulster Boys’ Open Championship between 2019 and 2021.

It became Ireland’s first municipal golf club in 1927 when the local district council acquired the land after the Royal Belfast Golf Club moved from Carnalea to Craigavad the previous year.

After being contacted by the Belfast Telegraph, the club said that although it was unable to prove the claim, it had sent the email to reiterate its position.

“We received a claim that drugs may have been used in the premises, but we’re unable to substantiate this,” said a spokesperson.

“We decided to put out a message to our members reminding them that, as a members-only club, we have a zero-tolerance policy regarding such matters.”

It added: “We have no further comment to make on this matter.”

The PSNI said it had not received any reports of illegal drug usage relating to the golf club.