Co Down hit by spate of burglaries 

Police in Co Down are appealing for information following reports of a number of burglaries in the town of Dromore within the space of several hours.

One incident involved a quantity of jewellery taken at a house in the Cambric Court area of the town between 1.30pm and 2.00pm.

Police said a number of males made off in a dark coloured Golf car following the incident.

Another incident reported a short time later involved a quantity of jewellery being taken from a house in the Rockmore area of Banbridge.

Police said the front door of the property was damaged during the incident, while three males were reported to have left the area in a dark coloured Golf car.

Earlier on Tuesday police said a number of masked men were acting suspiciously at a residential premises in the Ballymacormick Road area of Dromore.

Police said they are unaware as of this time if anything was taken during this incident, but said the males made off in a dark coloured Golf car.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, police are investigating a link between these incidents.

“The dark coloured Golf, which was seen in the area of all three incidents was last seen travelling along the A1 headed towards Newry.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to either of these incidents are asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 997 06/07/21.

“We would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage that was in either the Dromore or Banbridge areas between 1pm and 2pm , and saw a dark coloured Golf car travelling as this may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”