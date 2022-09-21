Co Down home targeted by gang of men in arson attack

A house in Co Down has been targeted by a gang who tried to set fire to the property.

No one was inside when the men, dressed in dark-coloured clothing, exited a van in the Tudor Oaks area of Banbridge before smashing the vehicle up and setting it alight.

It was reported they then attempted to set the door of the house on fire shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

Police attended the scene, along with firefighters, are appealing for witnesses.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “The incident has resulted in substantial damage to the door, with the front porch being almost completely destroyed, and smoke damage throughout the house.

“The vehicle has also been completely destroyed.

“Thankfully, there was nobody at home at the time of the incident, and there were no reports of any injuries.”

DS Wilson added: “Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone who may have any information which could assist us to come forward.

“Were you in the area at the time, and did you see any suspicious activity? If so, please get in touch on 101, and quote reference number 1942 of 20/09/22.”