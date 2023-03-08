Co Down horror lorry crash leaves young child dead and grandmother critical

Police and emergency services at the scene on Moira Main Street on Wednesday. Pic: Pacemaker

A young child has died following a collision involving a lorry in Moira on Wednesday, according to local representatives.

DUP councillor Caleb McCready said the child was being pushed in a pram by their grandmother when they were both struck by a lorry.

The woman is currently in hospital in a critical condition.

It is understood onlookers rushed to help after the accident.

DUP Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that the news was devastating and passed his condolences on to the family.

“For this family to lose a child in such tragic circumstances is just absolutely unthinkable. We think also of the child’s grandmother who was there at the time and we hope that she makes a good recovery,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. Clearly the police will want to investigate the circumstances of this tragic accident “

He noted that part of Moira can be quite busy, and “we will need to examine what road safety implications may arise from this incident”.

Sir Jeffrey added that his “thoughts and prayers are with the families involved at this time”.

Councillor Jim Dillon said he was told that a grandmother was crossing the road with a pram close to traffic lights when they were struck by the lorry.

Mr Dillon said he was told a child had died and it has come as a “dreadful shock” to the local community.

The UUP councillor was told by bystanders that the grandmother was trapped under the lorry at that time.

Explaining that he knew the lorry driver, he added: “I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family concerned and to the lorry driver. It is an absolute tragedy that nobody could have envisaged.”

MLA Sorcha Eastwood said she was devastated by the news a family had lost a “special little child” on social media.

“My heart is just broken for them and I know we will all hold the family in prayer over the next while, God bless them all. Just devastating,” she added.

MLA Robbie Butler said in a social media post: “In respect of this awful tragedy in Moira earlier can we take a moment to think on the life changing realty for this dear child’s family. Thoughts and prayers with all connected to this accident.”

Pretty Mary’s bar in the town posted on social media that it would close on Thursday as a mark of respect after the tragedy.

The Ambulance Service said it had been called to an incident in Meeting Street in Moira at 1.42pm.

Two ambulances, two ambulance officers and a hazardous area response team were dispatched to the incident.

"One patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance,” a spokesperson said.

Main Street is currently closed to traffic and the off-slip to Moira from the M1 is also closed.

The PSNI and the Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

DUP councillor Allan Ewart said: “Police are continuing to carry out examinations at the scene and this is causing continuing disruption to traffic in the surrounding area, including the M1 off-slip.

"It has already impacted upon some school transport and will likely affect commuter traffic later also.“

Councillor Owen Gawith advised motorists to avoid attempting to access Main Street in a social media post.

He added that the Orange Lodge has agreed to let vehicles park in their car park if needed.