Co Down lifeboat called out after medical emergency on cruise ship

A Co Down lifeboat crew was called out after a patient fell ill on board a cruise ship on Friday night.

Donaghadee RNLI Lifeboat was launched to assist with the medical evacuation from the ship.

The volunteer RNLI crew were paged by HM Coastguard at 11.10pm on Friday.

It followed reports that there was a female onboard a visiting cruise ship with an emergency medical issue.

The Donaghadee All Weather Lifeboat Macquarie was launched and attended. The crew of seven included volunteer lifeboat medical adviser Dr Courtney Roberts.

The lifeboat came alongside the cruise ship’s pilot door on the port side and the casualty was transferred by stretcher to the lifeboat along with the cruise ship’s paramedics.

Once onboard the lifeboat, the casualty was assessed by the doctor and was given oxygen to make her more comfortable, having been initially treated by the ship’s paramedics.

Upon return to Bangor Harbour, the casualty was passed to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Coastguard Rescue Team.

Dr Roberts said: “The casualty was certainly very ill and did require immediate emergency medical attention.

“We were able to administer high flow oxygen and monitor her vital signs while she was been transferred from the ship to the shore and into the care of the ambulance service.

“Of course we all wish her a speedy recovery”.