Co Down lorry driver allegedly caused cyclist’s death in ‘perilous manoeuvre’, court told

A Co Down lorry driver allegedly caused the death of a cyclist by passing too close to him in a “perilous manoeuvre,” a jury has been told.

Newry Crown Court heard that based on the evidence of a couple driving in the other direction, an expert forensic engineer estimated the articulated lorry allegedly being driven by Neil James McVeigh (36) passed within “50 centimetres or 20 inches” from the handle bars of Martin Poland’s bicycle.

“That’s three or four soup spoons away,” said prosecuting KC Samuel Magee.

He added that according to calculations from a tracking device, the lorry, and the trailer it was towing, was travelling at just over 30mph.

McVeigh, from Ballykeel Court in Ballymartin, is on trial accused of causing the death of 54-year-old father of one Martin Poland by driving dangerously on the Annalong Road in Kilkeel on September 13, 2020.

“It is not our case that he set out that day to kill anyone,” Mr Magee told the jury of six men and six women.

Rather it was the “perilous manoeuvre” of overtaking which was dangerous in that the driving standard “fell far below” that which would be expected of a careful and competent driver and had caused Mr Poland’s tragic death.

Turning to the background facts, the senior barrister told the judge how it had been a fine and dry summer’s day when Mr Poland left his home at around 10am.

Meanwhile, McVeigh had collected the articulated lorry and trailer at Kilkeel harbour and the bike and the lorry were both travelling in the same direction on the Annalong Road at about 1.20pm.

Mr Magee told the jury they would hear evidence from a couple going the opposite way, Chloe and Peter Heelham, who spotted both the lorry and Mr Poland who was wearing a high visibility vest, on his bike.

“The driver of the lorry flashed its lights as it made its way towards them and Mrs Heelham will say that the lorry was over the white line on the other side,” said the barrister.

He added that Mrs Heelham ended up pulling over and coming to a stop on the grass verge as the lorry passed them, causing their vehicle to shake.

They both looked behind and saw Mr Poland was “unsteady and fell from his bicycle in the immediate aftermath of what the prosecution say was a perilous manoeuvre on the part of the lorry”.

“Mr Heelham said he couldn’t be sure there was any contact but he thought it must’ve been very close,” said Mr Magee.

The couple saw Mr Poland go forward and over the handlebars on to the road and when they went to help “it was immediately apparent that he was seriously injured”.

The father-of-one was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance where he was treated for a fractured skull, bruising and laceration to the brain and eight broken ribs.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he passed away five days later.

The lorry did not stop at the scene of the accident but police enquiries led them to McVeigh.

When he was questioned about it, “he said he had no knowledge of colliding with a cyclist or causing Mr Poland to fall” although he did express his “condolences and sympathies” to his family.

Advising the jury to set aside any feelings of sympathy or prejudice towards McVeigh or for the victim, Mr Magee told the jury it would be a matter for them to assess the standard of driving.

The trial, scheduled to last the rest of this week, continues.