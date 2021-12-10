Co Down man avoids jail over indecent images of children

A Co Down man who distributed "vile'' indecent videos of children over an internet chat group narrowly avoided a prison sentence on Friday.

Kyle Purdie (24), of Springfield Avenue, Bangor, was instead handed a three-year probation order as he was a "vulnerable man'' with the mental age of a "six to eight year old”.

Passing sentence at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Geoffrey Miller QC said Purdie would need the assistance of the Probation Service to identify why he became involved in possessing and distributing images and videos of children being sexually abused.

Purdie had pleaded guilty to 12 counts of making indecent images of children, two of possessing prohibited indecent pictures of children, one count of distributing an indecent image and one of encouraging another person to distribute an indecent image of a child.

It was the prosecution case that on Thursday, June 11, 2020, police carried out a search of Purdie's home and seized a number of electronic devices, including a games console, an iPad and an iPhone 11.

A forensic examination of the devices found a total of 2,000 indecent images and four videos, with 369 images and four videos in the most serious category.

During police interview, Purdie denied the offences.

The court heard police also found a log on Purdie's iPad which recorded a chat on May 18, 2020, between him an individual with a Czech telephone number who called himself 'Boylover'.

"In this chat, the defendant asked for videos from 'Boylover' who replied: 'I send you boy video if you send me too','' said prosecutor David McClean.

Purdie then sent 'Boylover' an indecent video and asked for one to be sent in return which 'Boylover' did.

After receiving the video, Purdie asked for a second indecent video which was again sent by 'Boylover'.

After reading Probation Service and medical reports, Judge Miller said it was clear that Purdie suffered from "many disabilities and his mental faculty places him with a mental handicap and his level of comprehension is limited to that of a child aged six-to-eight''.

Judge Miller added: "These are serious offences and any offence involving possession, making and, more particularly, the distribution of images of child abuse only perpetuate what is a vile abuse of vulnerable children.''

The judge said that although the custody threshold had been passed, it was clear Purdie was a "vulnerable man and who is many ways a child himself'' and the reports gave no indication what his "motivation was in accessing this material and distributing it''.

"It is clear that extensive work will have to be done to find out and seek to ensure that whatever motivated him to commit these offences is addressed to prevent reoccurrence.''

Judge Miller said that the best way to "preserve and protect the public'' was to impose a three-year probation which would include measures to protect the public from future offending.

Purdie was placed on the sex offenders register and was made the subject of Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO), both for a period of five years.