Co Down man charged with grooming, rape and sexual assault of 15-year-old girl by Merseyside Police

A Co Down man has been charged with numerous sexual offences including the rape and grooming of a 15-year-old girl in England.

David Joseph McMullan (32) of Demesne View in Downpatrick, will appear at Wirral Magistrates Court on Wednesday, after Merseyside Police investigated reports that a teenage girl from Wirral was groomed, raped and sexually assaulted.

The girl in question reported to her school that she had been subject to sexual offences by a man since 2019.

Officers investigating the offences travelled to Northern Ireland and executed a warrant on Monday, March 28.

Mr McMullan was arrested and later charged with 14 offences including rape, sexual assault by penetration, sexual grooming of a girl under 16, and administering a substance with intent to stupefy/overpower to allow sexual activity.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

If you believe you or someone you know may have been the victim of child sexual exploitation, please contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.