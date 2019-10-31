Co Down man charged with sex assault on son also hit boy’s mum, court told

Remanding the defendant back into custody, District Judge Eamon King returned the case to Newry Crown Court and ordered the 26-year-old to be produced for his arraignment on December 5 (stock photo)

A man accused of sexually assaulting his baby son has been charged with assaulting the infant's mother.

The 26-year-old accused appeared at Newry Magistrates Court yesterday, where he agreed he understood the three charges against him. The Co Down man cannot be identified to protect his alleged infant victim.

He is accused of sexually assaulting the two-week-old child and inflicting grievous bodily harm on him with intent on September 29, 2018, and common assault on the baby's mum between August 1 and September 2 last year.

Previous court hearings have been told that the baby was found with unexplained injuries including a brain haemorrhage, broken bones, traumatic bruising and bleeding.

Police and prosecution have received expert medical reports from pathology, radiology, neurology and ophthalmic consultants along with DNA testing on a nappy worn by the injured baby.

The defendant denies sexually assaulting the infant and an unsuccessful bail hearing at the High Court in November heard how he claimed he may have unintentionally hit the child's head on a wall while "tired and frustrated".

In court yesterday, during a short preliminary enquiry, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a Prima Facie case against the accused, a submission that was conceded by the defence.

Remanding the defendant back into custody, District Judge Eamon King returned the case to Newry Crown Court and ordered the 26-year-old to be produced for his arraignment on December 5.