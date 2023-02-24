Mountain climbs will mark road crash victim’s 40th birthday

Co Down man climbing UK’s highest peaks in memory of brother following crash death

A Co Down man will climb four of the highest mountains in the UK to raise money for Air Ambulance NI in memory of his brother who died in a road crash.

Richard Stuart (43), from Ballynahinch, plans to take on the challenge in each of the four regions of the UK over four days in April.

Starting with Ben Nevis in Scotland and finishing with Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland, the combined ascent and descent of the four mountains is 8,516m, just shy of Mount Everest’s elevation at 8,848m.

Proceeds of the climb will go to Air Ambulance NI in memory of Richard’s brother Matt, who died in a road accident in 2020.

“I thought climbing the four mountains would be something significant to help raise money for the Air Ambulance,” Mr Stuart said.

Air Ambulance NI attended the scene of Matt’s accident and Richard wanted to show his appreciation for the charity.

Matt Stuart pictured who died in a road collision in 2020

Matt would have turned 40 years old on April 18 this year, with Richard deciding the climb would be a great way to celebrate his brother’s life.

“I’m not sure if he would have relished turning 40, but Matt died in 2020 during the Covid lockdown, so we didn’t really get a chance to have a proper gathering with everyone to remember him.

“He had a huge friendship group and he had a lot of friends from different backgrounds and none of them got the chance to say goodbye. I thought, for his birthday, we could do something to remember him by, something that anyone who wanted to could join in with.”

Some of Mr Stuart’s work colleagues will travel with him on the climb, with more friends and relatives joining in on the last day, when he will climb Slieve Donard.

While the cause is to remember his sibling, Mr Stuart isn’t entirely sure if his brother would approve of his plan.

“Matt would probably tell me climbing isn’t going to do me any good, that I should just get into the gym instead.

“He was into going to the gym; he loved the gym.”

Proceeds of the fundraising challenge will go to Air Ambulance NI

As April steadily approaches and the prospect of the challenge nears, Mr Stuart jokingly suggested he is not sure himself if the climb is still a good idea.

“The idea came into my head last October. It seemed like a great idea then: I had a long time to train. Now I’ve got a lot less training time, it seems like less of a good idea,” he joked.

So far, Mr Stuart has raised over £6,000 for Air Ambulance NI.

“We originally set the target at £5,500, because that’s how much it costs to run the Air Ambulance a day. But we hit that, so we raised it to £7,500. We just want to raise as much money as possible,” he added.

Mr Stuart said anyone wishing to show their support should come to Slieve Donard on April 18 or donate to the JustGiving page.