Co Down man defrauded out of £30k after falling victim to sophisticated banking scam

A Co Down man has lost £30,000 after being duped into believing they had been called from someone working for their bank.

The scam involved a phone call the victim received in which the scammer said someone was attempting to transfer a large sum of money from their account.

They also claimed a new telephone number had been added to the account, with the scammer convincing the victim he needed to reset the account using a code he would receive via a text message.

The PSNI said the scammer was “very convincing” and spent an hour and a half on the phone with the victim in order to convince him it was a genuine call.

While the victim was reimbursed for the money through his bank, the PSNI warned others across Northern Ireland to be particularly vigilant.

In particular, the force highlighted the need for consumers to make use of additional bank security features offered, such as two factor authentication – a method that provides an extra layer of account security.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock, Chairperson of the Scamwise NI Partnership, said: "This scam was very convincing, because the criminal used security features designed to protect against scams to gain access to the victim’s account and steal from him.

“The criminal was able to build trust with the victim by going through transactions on his account, spending an hour and a half in total on the phone with him.

PSNI Superintendent Pollock

In doing so, the fraudster was able to convince the victim to share codes sent by text message, despite these texts specifically saying that they should not be shared with anyone else.

“Unfortunately, by the time the victim realised that he was not speaking with his bank and had his account frozen, he had already been defrauded of £30,000.

“Thankfully, on this occasion, his bank reimbursed the monies lost, but others have not been so lucky.

“This scam exploits a key security feature which banks have put in place to beat scammers. Two factor authentication, known as 2FA, should provide an extra layer of protection to confirm to the bank that the person who they are dealing with is who they say they are. In this case, and increasingly, criminals are using it against us to gain access to even more money.”

Superintendent Pollock added: "2FA is a fantastic development in improving the security of all our accounts, but it only works if we keep the codes secure.

“The number from which you receive a call may look genuine; but you should never disclose your personal or banking details to anyone over the phone or online, no matter how convincing they may seem.

“If you get a similar call, please put the phone down and report the incident online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call police on the non-emergency number 101.”