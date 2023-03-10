Co Down man delivers hope to war zone by driving 4x4 to Ukraine

Pick-ups badly needed as ambulances after 999 fleet decimated in the invasion

Anthony Hughes (right) drove to war-zone in vehicle he was donating to be used as an ambulance

Anthony Hughes loaded the back of the 4x4 with essential supplies

A Co Down man who delivered aid to war-torn Ukraine plans to return to donate more essentials for the front line.

Anthony Hughes (32) from Warrenpoint visited Ukraine in February to donate a 4x4 pick-up truck and aid supplies to those living close to the fighting. Mr Hughes said Russia’s invasion of its neighbour had affected him deeply.

“I felt like I kind of needed to help,” he explained.

“Like a lot of people, I was donating to different organisations, and I kept thinking there has to be more I can do.

“I was speaking to some people in Ukraine and they said that what they really needed was pick-up trucks and 4x4s.

“Unfortunately, very early on due to missile strikes, the normal ambulances and hospitals were wiped out.

“So they are essentially using pick-up trucks as ambulances on the front line.”

He has always had an interest in mechanics so he felt that providing a vehicle would be the best way to assist.

“I thought I’d get them a good pick-up truck and do it up, service it, paint it, put good tyres on it, and hopefully help them out,” he added.

Mr Hughes made his first journey to Ukraine last month, and plans to visit again next month.

He travelled to Kyiv with a Polish man who lives over the border in the Republic.

“I was going to go by myself, but it was very good that he came with me because he was fluent in Polish. That was useful when we were at the Polish border,” he said.

Mr Hughes experienced multiple air raid alerts in Kyiv.

“It took us 40 hours driving, so we stopped at a hotel in Kyiv to get a few hours’ sleep. While we were in the hotel there were some air raid alerts and the staff in the hotel showed us where the shelter was,” he added.

“Then when we moved closer to the front line, we were there for six or seven hours and there were four air raid alerts when we had to go down to the metro.”

Mr Hughes really admires the resolve of the Ukrainians.

“There were people I spoke to and they were telling me that they just needed to continue on, they needed to get their economy going, go to their jobs, feed their families, they just need to keep going.”

Mr Hughes has set up a gofundme page to raise money.

He said: “The dream would be to bring over as many 4x4s as possible, so if there’s anyone or businesses that would like to help with that, we could bring over more.”

To aid Mr Hughes you can donate on gofundme.com. Search for ‘Help deliver 4x4s to Ukraine’.