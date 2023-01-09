Co Down man killed in road collision in England as brother leads tributes

The brother of a 59-year-old man killed by a suspected drunk driver in England has urged people to take life’s opportunities when they can “because there may not be a later”.

Mark Nash was killed in Bognor after being hit by a van.

The incident happened just after 5.45pm on Saturday, January 7.

Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man from Bognor was subsequently arrested but later released on unconditional bail while enquiries continue.

Mr Nash was born in Ards and went to Victoria Primary and Regent House Grammar before going to England to study at university.

His brother Darren told the Belfast Telegraph that Mark had been heading home after watching the Bognor Regis Town football match on Saturday when the collision happened.

Posting on social media, Darren said: “It is with overwhelming sadness that I have to write to say that I have lost a much loved Brother, my parents have lost a much loved son, Jacqui has lost a much loved husband and Elliot and Alexander have lost a much loved father.

“The loss of Mark Blair Nash (1 September 1963 - 7 January 2023) has left a huge void in all our hearts.

“It doesn't matter what your age or level of health, if there's something you want to do in life, do it now, because there may not be a later.”

Many people offered their condolences saying they were thinking of the family at such a difficult time.

One person said: “There are no words at times like these, other than to let you know that you and your family are in people's thoughts. So sorry for this terrible loss Darren.”

Ards Football Club said it was “saddened” to learn of the tragic death of supporter Mark Nash.

“Although Mark was based in England he kept a keen eye on the club's results.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Jacqui and the entire Nash family at this difficult time,” a tribute on Twitter read.