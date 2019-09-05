Co Down man last seen working at Electric Picnic goes missing after music festival

A missing person's appeal has been launched to find a Co Down man who was last seen at the Electric Picnic Festival.

Cameron McClements, 24, was last seen with his bicycle in the Abbeyleix area on Tuesday September 3 after working at the festival in Co Laois.

Cameron, who is from Hillsborough, was involved in setting up and dismantling of 'glamping tents' at the site.

He is described as being 5ft 7in, a slim build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a mainly red coloured jacket, a red beanie hat and brown hiking boots.

A spokesman for An Garda Siochana in Portlaoise said: "If anyone has any information regarding Cameron’s whereabouts, please urgently call on +353 57 867 4100 quoting reference number 16786865."

