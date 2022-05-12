Co Down man takes part in epic 24-hour global drumathon for charity

Allister Brown is the only drummer from Northern Ireland taking part in an epic drumathon fundraiser later this week.

Co Down man Ali Brown is set to take on an epic drumming challenge to raise funds for mental health charities next week as the only drummer from Northern Ireland to take part in the global event.

The world-record breaking musician is due to drum for 24 hours on Thursday (May 19) at 10am with the possibility of the challenge being extended to 36 hours.

The annual drumathon challenge is taking place right across the globe and is being live streamed throughout this week from a recording studio in Essex to raise as much money as possible for charities Child Bereavement UK, Variety children’s charity and the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.

It is due to take place over the course of the week starting from Saturday, May 14, until Saturday, May 21.

This will be Ali’s third time taking part in the drumathon event and says he is looking forward to drumming up as much support as he can for the selected charities.

The keen drummer first took up his musical hobby at the tender age of two and, in 2003, broke the individual drumming marathon record after playing for 58 hours and 17 minutes straight, inviting him to sign the 100 millionth copy of the Guinness Book of Records along with many other record breakers.

In 2008 Ali then broke the world record for drumming at 86 hours when he played for 102 hours and 49 minutes.

He also reached the 100-hour mark as a group in Portugal in 2017 when five drummers from around the world met up and played together for the full 100 hours.

All of his epic marathon drumming record attempts have raised thousands of pounds for many charities close to his heart to date, including one in 2020 for the NHS and key workers.

“My late partner was suffering with a serious cancer illness and dealing with treatment over the last three years. Sharon passed away in January 2021,” said Ali.

“But in 2020 I had the opportunity to take part in drumathon for NHS charities together, which saw the event raise more than £45,000 for the charity which meant a lot.

"I first of all saw that Errol Kennedy, of the 1980s supergroup Imagination, had done a drumathon and was organising a drum relay to raise money for the NHS, with each drummer doing a 12-hour shift, so I emailed him and asked if I could join in and here I am now three years later!”

Ali is now looking forward to showing his skills off on the global stage as part of the annual drumathon fundraiser.

He is now set to join drummers from bands such as Imagination, The Cure, Coldplay, Kaiser Chiefs, Level 42 and Culture Club in the massive fundraising event this week.

You can watch the event on www.drumathonlive.com with the donate button visible on the home page.