Co Down man to stand trial on charge linked to fatal road collision

A Co Down man was told today that he will stand trial next spring on a charge linked to a fatal road collision.

Norman McNally lost his life in the collision, which occurred in Ballygowan in June 2018.

Neil Walsh, from Prospect Park in Ballygowan, appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court via a videolink with his solicitor's office.

After confirming he could see and hear the proceedings, the 25-year old was charged with causing the death of Norman McNally by driving dangerously on the Comber Road in Ballygowan on June 20, 2018.

When asked how he pleaded, Walsh replied 'not guilty’.

Judge Geoffery Miller QC enquired about suitable trial dates, and was told the defence were awaiting an engineer's report.

The Judge was also told the trial is expected to last three days.

A provisional trial date of March next year was scheduled, and the case will be reviewed again next month.

The hearing concluded when Judge Miller said: "The defendant will be released on continuing bail."