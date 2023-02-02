Co Down minibike champ (9) to guest-star at Lisburn Motorcycle Plus Show

Watch: Joel "The Rocket' Haire child motorbike superstar gives first interview

A nine-year-old racing champion will display his winning bike and appear as a special guest at a local motorcycle show this weekend.

Joel ‘The Rocket’ Haire, the Irish Minibike 90cc Championship winner, will be attending the Lisburn Motorcycle Plus Show.

The child star from Blackskull, Co Down, is set to host a talk about his experiences in racing so far.

Joel, who fell in love with the sport at the age of five, has been competing for the past three years and had 29 podium finishes in 30 races in the 2022 Irish Minibikes 90cc BamBam Class.

Joel Haire with his manager, Peter Eaton

Solidifying his status as a true racer, Joel won the Irish Minibike Championship in the 90cc class.

He found it hard to hide his happiness when chatting about the victory.

“It was very exciting. When I found out, I was very, very excited,” Joel said.

In the 125cc Junior Gearbox, Joel finished fourth, one point behind his friend, who came third in the championship.

He was surprised how well he performed this season based on his lack of previous experience.

“I was shocked, because it was only my first year doing the tarmac,” he said.

Joel will be bringing two of his minibikes to the show to be displayed alongside his team’s other riders’ two Honda CBR600s. All four bikes will be displayed on both Saturday and Sunday.

Joel’s manager, Peter Eaton, from 2 Strokes Racing, was full of praise for Joel’s successes during his first complete season.

“Joel is a very dedicated and talented young rider. Winning the 90cc Irish Minibike Championship in his first full season marks him out as a rider to watch for the future.”

Peter has plenty of compliments for the budding biker, saying he’s definitely someone to keep an eye on in upcoming competitions.

“Joel has an impressive record already… He’s a natural Irish champion. Try stopping him,” he said.

Joel’s advice to other young racers searching for success is to focus on their goals and try their best.

“If you stick your mind to it, you can succeed,” he said.