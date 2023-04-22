Co Down petrol bomb attack may be linked to ongoing drugs feud

Detectives have said a petrol bomb attack in Ballywalter on Friday evening may be linked to the ongoing UDA feud in Ards and North Down.

Just before 11pm, police received a report that a car had been set alight outside a property on Greyabbey Road.

Police attended the scene with colleagues from the Fire and Rescue Service, and the blaze was extinguished.

A police spokesperson said: “This is being treated as arson and detectives are investigating a possible link to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.”

The PSNI have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.