Co Down restaurant hit out at suffering ‘malicious and intense’ abuse following social media row over unused Christmas vouchers

A Co Down restaurant which recently closed its doors has hit out at a “malicious and intense social media campaign” against them linked to a row about Christmas gift vouchers.

The Lighthouse Bar & Grill recently closed after five years of operating in Donaghadee.

In recent days a number of people who had purchased Christmas gift vouchers had taken to social media to complain about the lack of communication from the restaurant around the status of the purchased vouchers.

Now responding via JWB Consultancy, which is run by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, the restaurant set out in a detailed statement their reasons for the closure, including “unsustainable rising costs”.

They confirmed a scheme for reimbursing those with unused gift vouchers has been put in place and will run until the end of this month.

"Last week our client announced that the Lighthouse Bar and Grill was closing its doors after several years serving the people of Donaghadee and the wider north Down and Ards area,” the statement said.

“In a detailed statement the reasons for this were set out, which included unsustainable rising costs.

“The decision was made only a few days prior to the announcement. The impact of rising costs is an issue which is having an adverse effect across the hospitality industry.

“The net effect of the reluctant decision taken by our client to close its doors is a loss of employment for a number of staff and the end of a valuable hospitality venue in the town. The primary focus of the proprietors has always been the welfare of staff and ensuring all obligations to creditors were met.

“Unfortunately, our client has since been subjected to a malicious and intense social media campaign, with defamatory and scurrilous claims advanced online against the proprietors, generally focusing on the fact that some persons had purchased gift vouchers pre-Christmas.”

The statement added: “This has included abuse, threats and particularly egregiously, the targeting of a young woman in an online campaign. This is wholly unacceptable.

“Our client has always acted with the utmost integrity and has ensured that all staff were paid over the Christmas period to the financial detriment of the proprietors.

“This was part of a winding down process, which takes time and the initial primary objective was always to ensure staff and primary creditors received all monies owed.

“It was always part of the closing-down plan to develop a scheme to reimburse those who had unused vouchers. This, however, in the context of a bureaucracy of closing down a Limited Company, is not as straightforward as may appear to mis-informed online contributors.

“We are nevertheless pleased to announce this scheme is now in place and JWB Consultancy will administer it on behalf of the proprietors.”