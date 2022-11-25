Co Down road closed as driver cut from car after two-vehicle crash involving lorry

The Church Road in Ballynahinch is currently closed due a road traffic collision involving a lorry which has resulted in a driver being cut from his car.

The PSNI said on Friday morning the street is closed between Dromore Street and Carlisle Park due the two vehicle collision which occurred around 9.15am.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance, and have said they used cutting equipment to remove the driver of the car from his vehicle.

The driver was later taken into care by the Northern Ireland Ambulance service, with a spokesperson for NIFRS confirming the driver of the lorry was also taken into the care of an ambulance crew.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.