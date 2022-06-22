Co Down road racer Davy Morgan laid to rest in home town of Saintfield

Mourners line the streets in Saintfield, Co Down, for the funeral of motorcyclist Davy Morgan

Irish road racer Davy Morgan has been laid to rest in his Co Down hometown.

A piper played as his coffin was carried to Saintfield First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday.

Chequered racing flags were also waved as mourners made their way to the church to give thanks for one of motorsports most respected figures.

The funeral takes place of Davy Morgan

“If you are ever passing the church in Portrush in the month of May, you will see a large picture of a group of motorcycles on lap one coming into York corner at the NW 200,” Rev John Kirkpatrick told those in the pews.

"And there in the middle is that pink helmet of Davy Morgan.

"The caption under says ‘don’t look back, you’re not going that way’ and there is a scripture text about the race we are to run by faith.”

But the chaplain to the road racing community did look back to reflect on the life of the racer who died during the Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT earlier this month.

The 52-year-old came off at the 27th Milestone on the third and final lap of the race.

Mr Morgan had considered retiring from the sport before the pandemic inspired him to extend his almost three decades-long racing career.

Davy Morgan died at the Isle of Man TT earlier this month

He was a highly experienced competitor who contested every TT since his debut in the 2002 Production 600 Race.

The race he died in marked his 80th TT start.

When it came to looking forward Rev John Kirkpatrick offered inspiration taken from the life of the young missionaries Jim and Elisabeth Elliot.

"Along with their infant daughter Valerie they were part of a small team trying to share the gospel with a South American tribe in 1956.

“However five young missionaries were killed including Jim, as it turned out as a result of fear, rather than anger.

“A couple of years later his widow returned to this tribe with her daughter to live among these same people.

"How did she make it into the future – do the next thing.

“That was the phrase that she discovered.”

The clergyman prayed that the deceased’s much loved partner Trudy and sister Lorraine would find the courage to do just that.

Following the service Mr Morgan was laid to rest in the adjoining churchyard.