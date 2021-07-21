Co Down schoolboy Jay Moffett to be laid to rest on Friday following lake tragedy

A teenager who tragically passed away after entering a lake in the Canal Court area of Scarva is set to be laid to rest on Friday.

Thirteen-year-old Jay Moffett died after getting into trouble in a lake near the Co Down village on Monday.

Emergency services, including the PSNI, air ambulance and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), attended the scene.

The teenager was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital, where he later died.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

A funeral notice for the Tandragee Junior High School pupil said he was the “cherished and adored” son of Caroline and Wayne and the “devoted” big brother to Ollie and Daisy.

It added that he was the “treasured grandson” of Tom and Hilary Greer, Gordon and Gill Moffett, Jacqui and Robert Martin.

A statement issued by the family on Tuesday said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful Jay.

“He was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin who lit up the lives of everyone who knew him in his 13 years.

“We are grateful for the support we have received at this terrible time and would ask that we now be given the space to grieve in private.”

The funeral service for the teenager is set to take place on Friday at 1pm outside the family home, with family and friends due to attend while following social distancing guidelines.

A committal service is due to take place afterwards in Banbridge New Cemetery.

The family request that those attending wear white and lighter colours and only family are encouraged to donate flowers, with donations for the benefit of the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland service encouraged in lieu.

The notice ended saying the boy would be “very deeply regretted and sadly missed” by all his friends and entire family circle.