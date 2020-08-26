Co Down scientist Hans Sloane's slave trade past scrutinised

A world-renowned historian in Belfast believes there is "some merit" in reassessing the life of the Co Down founder of the British Museum after his bust was removed from the institution due to his links with the slave trade.

However, Queen's University's expert Professor Leon Litvack, who specialises in Victorian Studies, said it must be done in a way that allows the full story of his life to be told.

Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, stated that the bust of Sir Hans Sloane, who was born in Killyleagh, has been placed in a secure cabinet alongside artefacts explaining his work in the context of the British Empire. He will be described as "a collector and slave owner" on signage.

The museum's curators said the decision was influenced by the Black Lives Matter movement, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in the USA in May.

Sir Hans was born in 1660 and was a physician and natural scientist who married a wealthy heiress of Jamaican sugar plantations worked on by slaves. He was also credited with creating drinking chocolate.

His collection of artefacts was the starting point of what became the British Museum.

Shorty before his death in 1753, he bequeathed many of his belongings to the nation, and 71,000 of them formed much of what would stock the British Museum.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Mr Fischer said: "We have pushed him off the pedestal. We must not hide anything. Healing is knowledge."

Professor Litvack stated that Sir Hans' wife was associated with the slave trade but that is "not all that he is".

"The worrying thing for me about Black Lives Matter and other movements like that is they are movements of a moment," he said. "They are very emotive and they have caused a response in the public arena that sometimes is not as considered as it normally would be. There's a lot of knee jerk reactions that emerged when Black Lives Matter first came to light.

"I think it's important, especially for museums, to hang back and think what does this mean in the larger context of who we are and what we do?"

Sir Hans is also honoured by a number of place names, including London's Sloane Square.

The de-platforming of the Sir Hans bust is one part of a raft of changes being made to the British Museum, which will involve prominently acknowledging its links to the slave trade and the imperialist actions from which the museum profited.