Co Down teen Josh Fletcher's tragic crash death shows the fragility of life, says minister

Driver survived rare blood illness in childhood

Donor: Josh Fletcher with his little sister Jodie during treatment for blood disorder

A Co Down teenager who died after a tragic accident was a "bright and cheerful lad", a minister has said.

Dr William Henry, former Presbyterian Moderator and minister of Maze Presbyterian Church, said the family of Josh Fletcher had been left in "shock" by the young man's death.

Josh (18), from Moira, died in the early hours of Sunday when his car left the road after colliding with a cow.

The accident happened on the Moira Road, Lisburn, at around 3am.

Mr Fletcher had been travelling towards Moira, between the junctions with the Bushfield Road and the Moyrusk Road, when the collision took place.

His death has left his parents, Julie and Joe, and siblings, Jodie and Adam, devastated.

Dr Henry, who recently returned to church duties following his tenure as moderator, said on Monday the church community has rallied behind the Fletcher family ahead of Josh's funeral on Wednesday in Maze Presbyterian at 3pm.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place.

As a child Josh was diagnosed with Diamond Blackfan Anaemia (DBA), a rare and incurable bone marrow failure disorder, which means patients fail to produce red blood cells properly.

Josh's parents had launched a campaign to change the law in the UK which would allow them to have a 'saviour sibling' for their son. Josh's sister, Jodie, was a tissue-matched baby after no bone marrow donor matches were found within the family.

Dr Henry told the Belfast Telegraph that the circumstances behind Josh's death underlined the fragility of life.

"Bearing in mind his illness in his early life, it has just compounded the sense of sadness and sorrow because we thought all that was in the past," he said.

"It is a reminder to us all that we never quite know what tomorrow holds."

He revealed that Josh's family were rallying around each other amid their heartbreaking loss.

"It's a huge, huge tragedy," explained the minister.

"There's still a huge amount of shock. It's a large family and they're gathering around each other and finding a comfort in that.

"They're well known in the community and in our church community as well.

"They've been finding help and support in that, as well as the prayer support of our church," he added.

The minister recalled how, over the years, Josh had been a big part of church life, having been a member of several groups.

"Josh has been a member of various organisations in the past. He came through our Sunday club, and his own friendship group was a tight little group," he explained.

Around 10 years ago Maze Presbyterian had been involved in fundraising to help Josh undergo a bone marrow transplant.

"The church community have always tried to be supportive in that," Dr Henry added.

"The family are well known in the area and community and have lots of friends there."

A funeral notice described Josh as the "loving and much loved son to Joe and Julie" and "dear brother to Adam and Jodie" and adored grandson.

The family has requested that donations, in lieu of flowers, should be made to DBA UK.