Co Down teenage author Dara McAnulty shares online delight after booking his place at Cambridge

Award winning Co Down author Dara McAnulty has been inundated with well-wishes after revealed he has achieved the A-Level grades to get into Cambridge.

The Castlewellan teenager took to social media on Thursday to share the good news alongside tens of thousands of other students across Northern Ireland.

In a tweet, he said he “cannot believe it” and described being “relieved”, also thanking his family for their support.

“I am #goingtocambridge thank you so much for all your best wishes in the run up to results day. So relieved,” he posted.

“Looking back on my life: moving from school to school, the bullying, the isolation, the noise I had to drown out… I just can’t believe the trajectory I have travelled.

“I couldn’t have done any of it without my family. I’m going to miss them so much.”

It marks the latest celebration in the author’s life, having just recently learned his second book, Wild Child: A Journey Through Nature, has been shortlisted for a James Cropper Wainwright Prize 2022.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph previously, the 18-year-old said the offer from Cambridge required him to get two A* grades and an A.

“It will be a whole new place to explore and discover. No matter where I end up it’s going to be pretty neat, pretty amazing. There are going to be quite a few changes but I’m looking forward to it,” he said.