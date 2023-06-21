Co Down veterans’ retreat facing ‘intimidation and threats of violence’

The boulders blocking an access route to the retreat in Co Down

A veterans’ charity that runs a fishing retreat for ex-servicemen in Co Down has claimed its vulnerable members are being intimidated by individuals in the area who are trying to "destroy" their good work.

Let's Do Veterans Support and Rehabilitation runs the retreat on land they have leased at Kennedy's Lake in Clough, Co Down.

The UK-wide charity was founded in 2014 to help veterans with physical and mental wounds through outdoor activities.

The site has been used for years by veterans, many of whom are physically disabled, as an escape where they can relax and fish in the peaceful surroundings. It also has camping facilities.

In the past year, however, members say they have been threatened by two individuals in the area who are trying to thwart their work, for reasons they "cannot fathom".

The retreat has access through a right of way that is used by disabled members of the charity, but this has now been blocked with boulders.

Members of the charity say they attempted to remove the boulders but were met with threats of violence.

Ex-serviceman Robert Maxwell is a member of the charity who helps run the retreat.

"It started out with one of our boys getting a letter through the post about our work that was very sinister," he said.

"We've done a lot of work on the retreat and have a proper lease in place and everything with the landowner. Then one day the disabled access route was blocked with boulders.

"What's been going on is a clear attempted to stop our retreat being successful, for what reason we can't fathom. I've actually been threatened personally by one individual.

"The problem has now gotten so bad it is choking us, its affecting our work, which is based around rehabilitating veterans. It's affecting the mental health of our members and impacting the footfall at the retreat.

"We've contacted the authorities last summer, but nothing has worked so far. We just want help."

Robert said he thinks that if this happened elsewhere in the UK there would be "outrage".

"We've done nothing wrong here. We're still trying to deliver, the lake has been restocked and a fishing stand has been put in. There's also a development plan to improve the facility," he said.

"For some reason these people are trying to destroy all the work the charity has done.

"On one occasion we removed the boulders blocking access and were threatened. Then even bigger boulders were put down. We feel like we've been abandoned.

"The people who use the retreat that are being impacted include veterans in end of life care, wheelchair users and ex-servicemen with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"People have been prowling around at night and it's gotten so bad we actually had to get a dog who acts as an early warning system."

Robert said he wants people to "reach out and help us somehow, so we can turn this situation around".

"It's an absolute disgrace that, in a part of the UK, veterans are being treated like this. It wouldn't happen anywhere else," he added.

The PSNI said they received a report of anti-social behaviour towards a man in the Claragh Road area of Clough on June 16, 2022.

“An investigation was carried out and appropriate advice was given. This was deemed a civil matter,” a spokesperson added.