Co Down village ‘bombarded’ with unionist and loyalist flags, says SDLP councillor

A councillor has made an appeal for “conversations on cultural expression” after claiming an Ards Peninsula village had been “bombarded” with unionist and loyalist flags.

SDLP councillor Joe Boyle is Ards and North Down council's sole nationalist councillor out of 40 elected members.

He raised the issue of flags in Cloughey village during the council’s monthly meeting of its Community and Wellbeing Committee.

During an item on the council’s cultural expression programme, which gives grants to groups “celebrating culture and identity,” he raised the topic of unionist and loyalist flag proliferation in the area.

He said: “Anyone that knows me, even back to the Ards legacy council days, knows I have always tried to be as open and as fair-minded on these reports, which can be difficult, for different reasons.

“There is no way I would ever try and prevent people trying to express their culture, but I have some concerns that by expressing one’s culture, you veer into insulting another’s culture, and that is something we need to work on.”

He added: “I wouldn’t be doing my constituents any service if I was to continue to turn a blind eye to this. And I am up for conversations around this. But since 2019 Cloughey has had a proliferation of flags, right from one end to the other. A whole rural development car park has been filled, and every new light has two on its pole.

“Many unionists, and very proud unionists, have challenged me and other elected members that this is not what they want within Cloughey village. And that is not denigrating their unionism.

“Cloughey is the prime example of a cross-community village, with a cross community golf club at the centre of it. I do not know who is erecting (the flags), but is there a chance to sit down and have a conversation with them?

“I would love a chance to see how we can do things better, how we can accommodate cultural expression, but also how we can be respectful to the Cloughey residents.

“There are now up to 30 flags. I remember years ago there were no flags in Cloughey, but from 2019, whatever the reason is, the village has been bombarded with flags.”

In the 2011 census the population of Cloughey was 4,337, with 45.14% identifying as Catholic, and 48.36% identifying as Protestant or another Christian religion.

This marked a considerable rise in the Catholic population from the 2001 census, which showed 74.6% were from a Protestant background beside 20.5% Catholic. Results from the 2021 census may show a continuation of this trend, with a Catholic majority.

Mr Boyle said: “Ards peninsula elected members, and members from even further afield, will know exactly what I am saying when I say this is not in Cloughey’s name, it is not what the Cloughey village people want.

“They are so proud of their village, and are working extremely hard to make it better for those living there, and those who visit. It is a tourist destination, it has a beautiful boardwalk, and has so much going for it.

“Can we at least come to an arrangement of a reduced number (of flags)? I don’t think every lamppost needs one, and in many cases, two, with unfortunately some paramilitary flags this year as well.”

He said conversations on the flags should be in November and December, and “not in the first week of July.”

A council officer told the committee: “There is ongoing dialogue right throughout the year, when we are talking to bonfire builders and various different communities. It is not something that is left to the last minute.

“We can have those conversations, but I cannot guarantee anything in terms of flags in any village or town throughout the borough.”