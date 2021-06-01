Co Down village of Hillsborough awarded royal status

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle

The Co Down village of Hillsborough has been awarded the first royal status in Northern Ireland.

The village will become “Royal Hillsborough” later this year following an application from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

The move was approved by the UK Government, with the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis describing it as “fantastic news”.

“The village’s Royal status reflects the beauty of Hillsborough as well as its unique history and close connections to the Royal family through Hillsborough Castle,” he said.

“I have been privileged to enjoy Hillsborough Castle and the village of Hillsborough over the past year with my family, as have many other Secretaries of State for Northern Ireland before me.

“I hope this news will attract many more visitors to the area and the whole of Northern Ireland, as well as boosting further investment and local jobs as we level up right across the United Kingdom.”

The village is home to the Queen’s official residence of Hillsborough Castle and is also a location that attracts thousands of visitors from across the UK and the world each year.

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Nicholas Trimble, said: “This is a historic day for Hillsborough, for Northern Ireland and for the UK. Hillsborough has for a long time been a jewel in our local crown.

“We work closely with the community and local businesses and have invested significantly in the area in recent years, upgrading the Forest and installing new play facilities among other improvements.

“As a Council, we are delighted that our application has been successful. We are excited to support the continued development of Hillsborough as our number one project in the Belfast Region City Deal and the economic and tourism benefits this will bring to Northern Ireland.”

The Ulster Unionist Party’s Lagan Valley MLA and Deputy Leader, Robbie Butler, welcomed the news.

“The granting of Royal status to Hillsborough village is a great honour and a source of pride to everyone in Lagan Valley,” said the MLA.

“As a lifelong Lagan Valley resident I am personally thrilled that this honour been awarded today.

“Hillsborough has a long association with the Royal family and has close connections due to the presence of their residence at Hillsborough Castle.

“It is particularly fitting that this title should be awarded in Northern Ireland’s Centenary year and Lisburn & City Council are to be congratulated on the success of their application.”

The Lord Mayor of Belfast also welcomed the news, describing it as “fitting” Hillsborough was the first village or town in Northern Ireland to receive the title.

"Following a challenging year for the entire tourism industry, I am delighted that this huge honour will be bestowed upon the village,” said Alderman Frank McCoubrey.

"It is a truly special, remarkable place with so much to offer visitors as it is not only steeped in history but is complemented by its growing visitor offering. I am hopeful that this announcement today will continue to boost tourism numbers and inspire people to visit ‘Royal Hillsborough’ in the near future.”