Co Down woman dies after collapsing – paramedics had to travel 40 miles from Belfast

A woman who died after collapsing as she walked home in Co Down had been waiting for paramedics to come from almost 40 miles away.

There was a shortage of cover in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service’s (NIAS) southern division on Saturday night.

NIAS has apologised for the reduced cover at the weekend.

The BBC reported that the woman who died was aged in her 30s and had been waiting for paramedics from Belfast.

According to the BBC, the woman had been out with friends when she collapsed as she walked home. After dialling 999, her friends were told there would be a considerable wait for an available crew.

Paramedics took about 45 minutes to travel the 38 miles from Belfast to Newry. By the time they arrived, the woman had died.

There is no suggestion at this stage that the wait for an ambulance was a contributing factor to her death.

NIAS said levels of cover fell below what was "planned and anticipated” - the Southern division was particularly affected.

Ten crews were planned on Saturday night - but only three crews were available at the start of the shift. This was further depleted by one due to onset of illness.

Sources told the BBC that it was "distressing" for all staff involved on Saturday night, including those in the control room who felt "helpless".

One staff member said it was one of the most "difficult " shifts they had worked as the woman who died was so young and her friends were distraught waiting such a long time for help.

The NIAS spokesman told the BBC: "As NIAS manages the service on a regional basis with the closest available ambulance responding to the next most clinically urgent call, crews from other divisions will have responded to calls in the southern division.

"NIAS also had three A&E support crews and one independent ambulance crew available to complement the emergency crews.

"NIAS would like to apologise to patients and their careers for any delays experienced as a result of reduced cover on Saturday night."