Co Down woman struck on head with gun by masked men who broke into her home also armed with machete

A woman has been left with swelling to the side of her head after a group of masked men attacked her with a gun after breaking into her Bangor home.

Police said the aggravated burglary happened at the house in the Rathgill Meadow area on Thursday evening.

The front door of the property was also damaged when one of the men used a machete.

The PSNI said the victim has been left “badly shaken”.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “It was reported to police at around 8.50pm that a group of masked men, a number of them armed had forced their way into the property in the Rathgill Meadow area.

“One of the men assaulted a woman inside the house by striking her on the head with a gun. Another one of the men damaged a front door with a machete, before they made off from the area.

“The victim suffered cuts and swelling to the side of her head and was left badly shaken by the incident.

“Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1885 of 06/10/22.”