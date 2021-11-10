Co Down woman who aided killer after he stabbed man to death avoids jail

A Co Down woman who aided a killer by disposing and concealing evidence after he stabbed a man to death was handed a suspended prison sentence on Wednesday.

Imposing a two-year jail term on 27-year-old Samantha Collins, suspended for two years, Judge Gordon Kerr QC said while it was clear she had knowledge that Daniel Carroll had murdered Brian Phelan, “I must have regard to the practical effect of any assistance or withholding”.

Following a 10-day trial in September, 30-year-old Carroll was handed a life sentence after a jury unanimously convicted him of the murder of Mr Phelan.

During the trial, the jury heard that for an unknown reason but possibly over a minor debt, Carroll stabbed Mr Phelan five times - three to the neck and two to his chest - at the top of the Carrivekeeney Road in Newry before leaving him to bleed to death in a nearby garden.

The men had gone to the rural road apparently to buy quad bikes but instead, Carroll attacked him and the jury saw CCTV footage of the stricken and bleeding victim trying to hide in the garden of a nearby house.

Collins entered guilty pleas to assisting an offender on July 26, 2018, and withholding information from the day of the murder until February 23, this year.

With Mr Phelan’s friends and relatives watching proceedings at Newry Crown Court by videolink, Judge Kerr said given the fact Carroll, from Parkview in Newry, was arrested less than 90 minutes after she left Collins’ house, “the fact is that I do not think she impeded the proper investigation or the police arrest”.

He said he also accepted that while it did not amount to a defence of duress, “there was a degree of pressure” on Collins given Carroll’s record and the fact that he had just committed murder, “he is clearly a man well capable of inflicting violence”.

After Carroll left the murder scene, he drove to Collins’ home, where he changed his blood soaked T-shirt and washed himself clean before getting a lift to his uncle’s house and revealing to him he had “been in an altercation with a fella and there’s rumours that he’s dead”.

As Carroll was in the bathroom cleaning himself, Collins heard him make “phone calls, part of which she overheard” but failed to bring that information to the police.

Sentencing Collins on Wednesday, Judge Kerr said it was “perfectly clear on the evidence that she had pre-knowledge of what he had done while overhearing the phone conversation”.

He said Collins, from Parkview Close in the Cloughoge area of Newry, committed the offences by allowing Carroll “to use her house” to get changed, adding that while obviously serious and warranting a prison sentence, “she was in fear of Carroll and his family given what she had overheard”.

The case against Carroll, who is waiting to hear what the minimum tariff will be before he can even be considered for release on licence, is due to be reviewed next week.