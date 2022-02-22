Co Down woman’s anger at having to drive mother to A&E after stroke due to ambulance delay

A Co Down woman has expressed her anger at having to drive and then physically carry her mother into A&E due to a four-hour ambulance wait after she suffered a stroke.

Alison McCurley’s 77-year-old mother, Carol McMeekin, took ill at her Castlereagh home last Wednesday (February 16) shortly before 4pm.

Alison immediately rang an ambulance to ensure her mum was transported to hospital as quickly as possible.

Upon calling the emergency number to request an ambulance, however, she said she was “horrified” when the operator explained that there would be a three to four-hour wait to transport her mother to the Ulster Hospital, which is only four miles from her home.

“I couldn’t believe that they would make us wait for hours, when the first hour is absolutely crucial if you have a stroke,” she told Belfast Telegraph.

“My mother’s face had already fallen to one side and her speech and mobility was badly affected.

“When I asked the operator what I do if my mother takes bad again if I took her to hospital, they just said I had to ring back.”

Left with no other choice, Alison drove her mother to Ulster Hospital herself only to be confronted with even more obstacles when she arrived.

“When I arrived, I was met with a ‘compliance officer’ who told me that I had to get my mum physically into A&E myself,” she explained.

“I then went on into the reception desk and asked the receptionist what I do and told her what had happened.

“The receptionist then brought a wheelchair out to my car which was parked in front of the ambulance service hut, which had staff standing around in it who just watched me struggle to lift my mum from my car into the chair and watched us struggle up the ramp into A&E,” Alison added.

“When I eventually got her into the hospital and seen to, one member of staff told me that the night previous there were 164 patients needing help and only 19 staff to do it; when did Northern Ireland become that much of a third world country that a seriously ill and elderly woman couldn’t get the immediate intervention she needed all because of some bureaucratic policy that states if you bring a patient to A&E yourself then you must bring them into the unit?”

In a statement the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has apologised to: “any patient or carer who feels that they have not received the standard of service which they would have expected.

“NIAS has previously explained on a number of occasions the challenges that the service has been facing and which it will continue to face going forward. Many of these challenges are reflective of the greater pressures that are being felt across the entire Health and Social Care System.”

The spokesperson said that these pressures are only exacerbated by staff absences due to Covid-19 and also partly due to delayed turnaround times at Emergency Departments which impacts upon their ability to respond to calls waiting in the community.

They added that, “at times of extreme pressure, we will advise callers that some calls may have to wait much longer than we would like or that they would expect. On occasion we may ask the caller, where it is deemed clinically appropriate, if it is possible for the patient to be brought to hospital by means other than by ambulance. If this is possible, the caller is always advised to phone back should the patient’s condition change. If it is not possible to provide other transport the call will be responded to by ambulance, based on clinical need and ambulance availability.

“NIAS understands that this patient’s carer has some concerns about the situation on arrival at the hospital. It is not possible for us to comment on this based on the information provided except to say that NIAS staff at EDs regularly assist patients and carers who appear to need assistance – neither do NIAS have staff who could be identified as “compliance officers”.