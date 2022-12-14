Co Fermanagh farmer convicted of water pollution offence after silage entered stream from his farm

A Co Fermanagh farmer has been convicted of a water pollution offence after silage from his farm premises entered a stream in Enniskillen.

Cyril Loane (60) from Derrybrick Road, Kesh, Enniskillen pleaded guilty today at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court and was fined £1,000 plus a £15 offenders levy.

The court heard how a Water Quality Inspector (WQI) acting on behalf of Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) responded to a report of silage effluent entering a stream along the Crevenish Road, close to Kesh.

After discovering a small, dark coloured, contaminated tributary entering the waterway upstream of a road bridge, the Inspector traced the source of the pollution upstream to Mr Loane’s farm.

The WQI said the dark coloured effluent (liquid waste) was observed flowing along an open field drain from the farm premises before entering the waterway and was confirmed as the source of the pollution.

Following examination, the liquid was found to contain “poisonous, noxious, or polluting matter which was potentially harmful to fish life in the receiving waterway.”

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said: “Effluents of this nature enrich fungus coverage on the bed of the watercourse which may lead to the destruction of fish spawning sites, as well as starving both fish and river invertebrates, on which fish feed, of oxygen.

"Effluents with high ammonia content such as this one are also directly toxic to fish life in receiving watercourses.”

They added: “Anyone wishing to report a pollution incident can call the 24 hour Water Pollution Hotline on: 0800 80 70 60.”