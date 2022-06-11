Co Fermanagh man Barry McManus (42) dies following crash in Brookeborough

A man from Co Fermanagh has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Belfast Road, Brookeborough, Enniskillen, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was 42-year-old Barry McManus from the Lisnaskea area.

The collision, involving a black Renault Megane Coupe and a white Volkswagen Golf occurred at 1.10am.

The Belfast Road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

Another man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Sergeant Smart from the Collision Investigation Unit has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 90 11/06/22.