Co Fermanagh man blocks entrance with van to stop burglars getting out

A victim of an aggravated burglary in Co Fermanagh used his van in an attempt to stop masked men from escaping, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on the Drumgoon Road, Maguiresbridge at approximately 3.40pm on Monday morning.

The victim discovered three masked men trying to leave the property as he arrived home. In response, he blocked the the entrance with his van to stop them getting out.

The perpetrators broke one of the van windows and a fence, but made off with nothing.

Inspector Taylor said: “Upon arrival at his home, the victim came upon three masked men leaving their property. The homeowner blocked the entrance using his van as the suspects demanded he move.

“The men then subsequently broke the window of his van in an attempt to move it and used hatchets to break a fence before getting back into their vehicle, a black coloured Audi 3, registration number KG5 7XBL, and leaving the scene at speed.

“Nothing was taken from the property. The vehicle was last seen travelling towards County Monaghan.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.