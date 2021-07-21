Co Fermanagh village of Garrison in ‘shock’ after death of Peter Jones (55) in Lough Melvin incident

A 55-year-old man named locally as Peter Jones has drowned, following an incident at a lough in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday morning.

The tragic incident happened at the Lough Melvin area, close to the small village of Garrison.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at around 10am in order to try and assist, with teams from Belleek and Enniskillen responding to the incident.

The sad death of Mr Jones has left the area in “shock” according to a local councillor, who encouraged the public to enjoy the water safely.

The SDLP’s John Coyle said: “I send my condolences to the family of the man that had died. It’s a total shock, especially for a rural village like Garrison.

“It’s a tragedy in this heatwave and the beautiful weather that we’ve been having.

“It’s important to be cautious when entering the water and to make sure that people are nearby or if you do get into difficulty that there’s a buoy ring in the vicinity.

“Everyone just needs to be extra careful. I know that people like to get out on the water but there needs to be extra safety because we don’t want to be adding to more loss of life.”

DUP councillor Deborah Erskine added: "This is incredibly sad news. I am thinking so much of the family and friends of this man. Life can change so quickly. The dangers of our waterways have been brought into sharp focus again. Please take extreme care while out in water.”

Sinn Fein MLA Jemma Dolan praised the work of the emergency service teams who responded to the tragedy.

"I was saddened to learn of the death of a 55-year-old man on Lough Melvin,” she said.

"I pay tribute to the emergency service workers from the Fire and Rescue Service who were involved in efforts to save him.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life."

The latest tragic incident on the waters of Northern Ireland comes in the same week as the death of 13-year-old Jay Moffett, who passed away after entering a lake near the Co Down village of Scarva.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a 55-year-old man has tragically died following an incident in the Lough Melvin area of Fermanagh this morning, July 21.

"It was reported that at around 10am, a man had gone into the water in the area.

"Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services colleagues, including the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The man was treated at the scene, where he tragically passed away. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage."