Co Londonderry assault being treated as sectarian hate crime

A man has been injured in a suspected sectarian attack in Co Londonderry.

The victim, aged in his 30, was targeted by a number of men in Claudy at around 10.45pm on Sunday.

The assailants are reported to have shouted sectarian abuse as they fled the scene in the Baranailt Road area in a silver coloured Leon car.

Police have confirmed they are treating the assault as a sectarian related hate crime.

“It was reported at around 10.45pm that a man in his 30s was assaulted by a number of men in the Baranailt Road area, before they left in a Silver Leon car. He received minor injuries,” a spokesperson said.

“The suspects shouted sectarian abuse and this is being treated as a sectarian related hate crime.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 1709 of 16/07/2023.”