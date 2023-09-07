Co Londonderry landlord fined after illegally evicting tenant and young family before Christmas

The landlord was sentenced at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting at Ballymena Courthouse. Image: Paul Faith/PA

A landlord has been fined for the unlawful eviction of a tenant and their young family from privately rented accommodation in Co Londonderry days before Christmas.

Ivan Eakin was fined £850 plus costs.

It followed a prosecution taken by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Mr Eakin, of Quilly Road, Coleraine, was sentenced at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting at Ballymena Courthouse.

The court heard that on the approach to Christmas in December 2019, the tenant contacted the council stating their landlord had changed the locks and refused to provide a key to allow the tenant and their young family to return to the property and access their belongings.

During the council’s investigation, Mr Eakin claimed the family had vacated the property.

Council environmental health officials advised the landlord of the due process of law to obtain vacant possession of a property and asked that he reconsider his position and provide a key to the tenant.

This was declined despite repeated requests.

Illegal eviction of a tenant is an offence under Article 54(1) of The Rent (NI) Order 1978 as amended by Article 60 of The Private Tenancies (NI) Order 2006.

The court handed down a fine of £850 and Mr Eakin was also ordered to pay costs of £258 together with an offender levy of £15.

Steven Callaghan, mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, said: “The council’s environmental health department is readily available to provide advice and guidance to both tenants and landlords on the laws relating to private tenancies.

“The council is committed to upholding the legal rights of tenants living in private rented accommodation.

“This prosecution sends a clear message that failing to follow due process of law when ending a tenancy will not be tolerated by Council and this court ruling reflects the seriousness of the offence of illegal eviction.”