Co Londonderry security alert over after ‘nothing untoward’ found

Police remain at the scene.

A security alert in Co Londonderry has now ended after nothing untoward was found in the area.

A number of homes had been evacuated as a result of the alert in the Ballyquin Road area of Dungiven after police were called to the scene on Tuesday evening.

Inspector Redmond said: “A thorough search of the area has been conducted and thankfully, nothing untoward has been found.

“Police are still at the scene but the roads previously closed in the area have now reopened. We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as searches in the area were carried out overnight and into this morning.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1887 of 01/08/23.”

East Londonderry MLA Caoimhe Archibald slammed those responsible for the alert.

"Those responsible for the security alert on the Ballyquin Road, Dungiven created disgraceful disruption for local businesses who couldn't access their premises and families who had to leave their homes this morning,” said the Sinn Féin representative.

“The security alert has now ended and the road reopened and businesses can return to their premises.

“I would urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the police.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the alert had caused local disruption.

“While I’m glad that nothing untoward was found during this alert, the police operation caused significant disruption to residents in this area who were forced out of their homes, businesses in this area who were prevented from operating as normal and motorists who were diverted,” she said.

“I thank the local community for their cooperation with police as searches were carried out. Nobody wants to see alerts like this happening in their area or their lives being disrupted in this way.

"I’d ask anyone with any information about this alert to come forward to police as soon as possible.”