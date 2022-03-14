Co-ownership scheme to help over 55s buy better affordable housing set to launch this summer

A new shared ownership scheme is launching this year to help people over the age of 55 in Northern Ireland buy affordable housing that better suits their needs.

The Department for Communities is providing £8m funding to Co-Ownership to pilot the Co-Own for Over 55s initiative, which is for people who want to move to a more suitable home, but can’t afford to do so on their own.

Co-Ownership is the department’s main delivery partner for affordable shared ownership and already provides people with the opportunity to own their own home through its products such as Co-Own, in which a buyer purchases the share of a home that they can afford – between 50% and 90% – and Co-Ownership buys the rest.

An alternative route to homeownership, Co-Ownership has been supporting people into home ownership since 1978.

Their new initiative is expected to launch in June 2022.

Minister Hargey said: “It is vitally important that we promote access to affordable, good quality housing that supports people’s wellbeing in later life.

“This new product [Co-Own for Over 55s] will assist our ageing population to find accommodation suitable to their needs, enabling them to live as independently as possible for as long as possible, while at the same time, ensuring housing stock that is no longer suitable to the needs of an older person can be utilised by other families.”

Mark Graham, Chief Executive of Co-Ownership, said: “We’re grateful to the Department for its support of our new product tailored specifically for people over 55.

“This new product bridges the gap between the value of someone’s current home or savings and the cost of a new home. This option gives people the opportunity to move to a more suitable home, or indeed become a homeowner if they been unable to buy a home in the past.

“There are many reasons why people over 55 may want to move - to be nearer friends and family, lower energy bills or less maintenance. As we get older, we can find that our home is no longer suitable for our needs or can’t support mobility issues.

“By living in a comfortable and suitable home, we’re supporting people to enjoy a more active and healthier lifestyle and helping remove the risk of their home environment becoming a worry or cause of anxiety to them.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the new Co-Own for Over 55s product and to receive updates on when it will go live should visit www.co-ownership.org.