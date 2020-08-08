Co Tyrone brothers jailed for 'remorseless' attack which led to victim losing eye

Two brothers have been jailed for a "brutal, merciless and remorseless" attack, which left the victim with life-changing injuries, including the loss of sight in one eye

Two brothers have been jailed for a "brutal, merciless and remorseless" attack, which left the victim with life-changing injuries, including the loss of sight in one eye.

Coupled with this and a record of 175 convictions including many high-violence matters, the elder brother was given an extended prison sentence at Dungannon Crown court, having been categorised a serious risk to the public.

Ryan Gerard McGlinchey (37) and James McGlinchey (19), both of Mill Street, Fintona caused grievous bodily harm to one male, Emmet Tunney, and assaulted a second during an incident on July 19, 2019.

Both men were on bail for relevant offending at the time of the attack, in which they chased the victims armed with weapons, subjecting Mr Tunney to a savage attack.

The victims were making their way home from a night out drinking, when they stopped at the McGlinchey's home.

The older brother claimed he was woken by his heavily pregnant partner in a distressed state, having heard the victims singing republican songs and threatening her and the unborn child.

These were, "particularly offensive to Ryan McGlinchey, who saw red", and armed with a hatchet and accompanied by his brother, in turn armed with a bar, stormed from the house and chased the victims down.

One victim managed to get away but recalled hearing Mr Tunney screaming in pain.

CCTV captured the attack, with James McGlinchey striking about 25 times, while his older brother struck around five times and kicked the victim on the ground. Ryan McGlinchey's partner was seen running to the scene, and the attack halted.

Both defendants were arrested and remanded in custody for a time, but the younger brother was later granted bail.

They initially pleaded not guilty but accepted all when re-arraigned earlier this year.

Judge Paul Ramsey QC noted Mr Tunney's right eyeball was ruptured and subsequently all vision lost. He also sustained a fractured eye-socket and nose and requires reconstructive surgery. Mr Tunney is unable to work, is fearful of reprisals and remains deeply traumatised. He is struggling to accept the loss of sight in one eye, having remained hopeful it would return.

In respect of Ryan McGlinchey, Judge Ramsay pointed to 175 previous convictions including serious assaults, kidnapping, offensive weapons possession and threats to kill.

While the prosecution accepted the incident may have been started by the victims stopping at the McGlinchey home, there was no suggestion the brothers were under threat at any stage.

The judge held James McGlinchey was influenced by his older brother and the relationship is now broken down irrevocably.

He found one feature of the case, "unsettling and indeed troubling. While I accept Ryan McGlinchey reacted impulsively, he embarked on a sustained, savage assault having pursued his victim. He only seems to have stopped when his girlfriend arrived at the scene."

Judge Ramsey said: "This a brutal, remorseless, merciless attack... the behaviour of the McGlincheys was utterly indefensible."

Ryan McGlinchey was handed an extended seven-year prison term, with two years on licence.

James McGlinchey was jailed for five years followed by two years on licence, with the judge making the distinction, "because of his youth and acting under the influence of his brother.

"But I can't overlook the savage nature of this attack."