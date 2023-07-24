Co Tyrone care home saved from being evacuated following weekend flood

Owner hails hard work of firefighters and community after Castlederg hit by heavy flooding

The flooding outside Silverdale Care Home in Castlederg on Saturday night

Rain stops play: Aerial view of Omagh golf course after torrential rain hit Co Tyrone

The owner of a Co Tyrone care home has praised the community response after torrential rain caused significant flooding.

Silverdale Care Home in Castlederg looks after elderly residents and younger people with physical disabilities.

Heavy rain on Saturday evening resulted in roads being closed and property damaged.

Roberta Brownlee said it was “like a river” in front of the home.

“No words can really describe how bad it was. We had flooding back in 2020, which I thought was as bad as it gets, but the flooding on Saturday was 10 times worse,” she said.

“We have an emergency response plan, which we initiated at about 9.30pm and the Fire Service were here in minutes — I can’t thank them enough.

“They had tankers pumping the water out and our staff were amazing. My residents are my top priority and the staff made sure they were okay. Even the families of my staff came down right away to help in any way they could.”

Flooding outside Castlederg fire station

She said dozens of sandbags were used to try and prevent more water coming in, which along with the work of staff and firefighters prevented evacuation of the home.

“Our emergency response plan lays out what we should do... if the worst came to the worst we would evacuate the residents to the nearby school, but thankfully we didn’t have to do that,” Roberta added.

“You can imagine what it would have been like having to evacuate the home.

“The fact that we haven’t had to do that is down to the efforts of our staff and their families, and the Fire and Rescue Service, who went above and beyond. They were here from around 9pm until about 1am. Thankfully, what could have turned into a major disaster was averted.

“Now we have a big clean-up operation in place, getting rid of all the debris and assessing the damage.

“Again, I would like to thank everyone who helped out to ensure the safety of our residents.”

Aerial photographs of Omagh Golf Course showed huge parts of the green completely submerged. The club said on Facebook that “due to the deluge of rain yesterday and overnight, the bottom nine has flooded”.

"Unfortunately the course will be closed until further notice. We'll be back up and running once the floodwaters have receded,” it added.

“July?....really?”

Torrential rain flooded several roads in Castlederg on Saturday

The PSNI warned on Saturday night for motorists to be wary of treacherous conditions in Castlederg, with several roads impassable.

Donegal County Council also said there was substantial flooding in several places, particularly in the Raphoe and the Finn Valley areas.

The council advised the public not to enter flood waters and avoid unnecessary journeys.

On Saturday evening Met Eireann issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim and Mayo.

Castlederg councillor Keith Kerrigan said he had been inundated with calls over the flooding on Saturday

“It was bad, there’s no getting away from it,” he said.

“Several roads were closed and a lot of houses were damaged by the water.

“The rain seems to have travelled over from Donegal into Tyrone, as I know they had it bad just before we did.

“Fire engines from here actually had to respond across the border, and then were called back here.

“Farmers were out with sandbags helping out and using tankers and tractors to try and get some of the water away.

“The community response was great. Everyone was helping each other. At one stage the sandbags we had ran out and I received private messages from people saying: ‘We have sandbags here, if anyone needs it just tell us where’.

“There were quite a few houses outside of the town where the water was up to the back door. Thankfully sandbags were able to stop it getting in.

“The Fire Service was fantastic and now things have calmed down.

“In the more rural parts some of the roads are still pretty bad with all the debris caused by the flooding, but that’s being cleared up.”

The flooding outside Silverdale Care Home in Castlederg on Saturday night

There were reports of fallen trees on Upper Dunmurry Lane in Belfast and at Glenariff in Co Antrim.

On Sunday morning the Department for Infrastructure’s Traffic Watch site warned: “Due to heavy overnight rain many roads have surface flooding with difficult driving conditions.

“Please slow down and drive with care, especially on high speed roads.”

And on Sunday afternoon the Met Office said heavy rain was continuing to affect parts of northern England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland.

Some places experienced close to July’s average rainfall at the weekend.