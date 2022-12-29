Co Tyrone community rallies round family of Boxing Day crash victims with fundraiser exceeding £8k

Patrick Rogers and Mary Duffy who died in the Cookstown crash

Over £8,000 has been raised for the family of Patrick Rogers and Mary Duffy after the 26-year-old father-of-four and his mother-in-law were killed following a crash on Boxing Day.

Mr Rogers’ wife Shannon and their four children were also in the vehicle at the time of the accident and received hospital treatment for their injuries.

In a bid to help the family with funeral costs, a fundraising campaign has been launched by a friend of Shannon which has already exceeded the original target of £1,000.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, friend Casey Jade Campbell said the community has been left “devastated”.

"Shannon Duffy Rogers, a childhood friend of ours, has lost her mother and husband at the age of 26 and is left with four children who are now in the Royal Hospital receiving treatment,” the page says.

“We felt that raising money to help with funeral costs or just to help Shannon in anyway is the least we can do.

“As a community and people we feel helpless so anything we can do, I think we should.

“Any bit of kindness is appreciated.”

Funeral details for Mr Rogers were announced earlier this week, with the father set to be buried on Friday, December 30 after 12pm requiem mass at St Joseph and St Malachy’s Church, Drumullan.

Dungannon Thomas Clarke’s GAA club offered their sympathies to the families of Mr Rogers and Mrs Duffy.

“The officers, committee, players and members of Dungannon Thomas Clarke GFC deeply regret the death of Mary Duffy, wife of Jim and mother of Shannon. Also remembering her son-in-law Patrick Rogers RIP and wish to offer to the entire family circle our deepest sympathy,” they said.

Jennifer Acheson, who was in her 80s, from Sandholes near Cookstown, also passed away in the accident.

Wife of the late Walter Acheson, she had five children – Terry, James, Tracey, Wayne and Michael - and was also the sister of former UUP MP for Strangford Lord John Kilclooney.

Mrs Acheson’s funeral will take place on Saturday, December 31 after 11.30am service at Desertcreat Parish Church.