Co Tyrone fifth most profitable UK place to host an Airbnb

Shepherds Hut/Glamping Pod - Airbnb located near the village of Loughmacrory, which is eight miles from Omagh in the foothills of Sperrin Mountains, Co Tyrone with panoramic views of lakes and countryside. Works out at an average of £41 per night during July 2022. Image: Airbnb

A country lodge Airbnb complete with hot tub in Co Tyrone's Clogher Valley. Costs around £80 per night during summer months. Image: Airbnb

'Number 11' is a new Airbnb that has recently opened in the Co Tyrone town of Dungannon. It overlooks Dungannon Park's lake, sleeps eight and costs an average of £76 per night during the month of July.

Co Tyrone is one of the most profitable places to be an Airbnb host in the UK, according to new research published by the online marketplace itself.

Airbnb, a portmanteau coined from the phrase “Air Bed and Breakfast” is a service that lets property owners rent out their spaces or homes to travellers looking for a place to stay.

Holidaymakers can book properties via the American company’s website. Across the UK, the majority of hosts share space in their own home, and entire homes are typically let for just 30 nights a year, with hosts being able to determine the nightly price they set.

Airbnb’s new data reveals that Co Tyrone is the fifth area with the highest growth in host earnings during 2021.

It was preceded only by the English regions of Bournemouth, East Lindsey and Norfolk, and the Welsh coastal county, Ceredigion.

A country lodge Airbnb complete with hot tub in Co Tyrone's Clogher Valley. Costs around £80 per night during summer months. Image: Airbnb

According to the Airbnb website, visitors can rent out an Airbnb in Co Tyrone from as little as £15 a night.

Airbnb’s UK hosts collectively earned more than £1.5 billion last year - just over £6,000 per host - which equates to approximately two months of pay for the average UK household.

With statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggesting that 83% of people living in the UK have seen an increase in their cost of living in March 2022, nearly a third of Airbnb hosts say that the additional income from renting out their property is an economic lifeline.

A spokesperson for Airbnb said: “County Tyrone locals have a chance to become a part of the growing host community and make the most of the additional income this year ahead of a bumper summer packed full of events such as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Commonwealth Games, and Women's Euros 2022.

"Events like these present a great opportunity for those with a room or home to share, to make some additional income and offset cost of living increases. Last year, six of the most lucrative dates to host fell in August, with Hosts also seeing a lot of success in July too.”

Noreen Lafferty and her family opened up a new Airbnb in Dungannon this year, named ‘Number 11’ and told the Belfast Telegraph: “We saw there was a gap in the local market for luxury accommodation; catering for wedding guests, staycations or touring about Northern Ireland.

"Its been a brilliant challenge and we hope to see lots more faces come through our home, from near and far.”