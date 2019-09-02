Co Tyrone football club will 'come back stronger' following flash flood

The pitch at Dergview Football Club after the severe flooding

A Co Tyrone football club is assessing the impact of flash flooding on its stadium.

Pictures showed the pitch at Dergview FC under water on Saturday.

Wet weather hit large parts of the north west from Thursday night into Saturday, with several roads closed due to flooding and fallen trees, while sailings on the Rathlin Ferry were cancelled.

Among those left counting the cost of the heavy and sustained rainfall, which saw weather warnings issued by the Met Office, was Dergview.

The team, from Castlederg, plays in the Championship - the second tier of domestic football.

The club's Darragh Park grounds were closed to the public on Saturday after the Derg River burst its banks.

Officials from the side, managed by former Northern Ireland and Hibernian winger Ivan Sproule, warned club members not to enter the grounds for their own safety.

A spokesperson said that when the flooding cleared, they would then assess the damage caused to their pitch.

Mr Sproule, meanwhile, pledged the Co Tyrone side would recover from the incident.

"We are Dergview FC. We will overcome and come back stronger," he wrote in a post on the club's Facebook page.

Other clubs across Northern Ireland sent their best wishes to the Dergview players and management, with messages from Ballinamallard, Kesh, Donemana and Richhill.

