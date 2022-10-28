Co Tyrone GAA club pay tribute to John Rafferty who died in third fatal A5 collision in six weeks

Tributes have been paid to a young Tyrone GAA player who died following a crash involving a tractor and a car.

John Rafferty (21) from the Omagh area died in the accident near Beragh just before 8pm on Thursday.

He played for Killyclogher GAC and participated in the Tyrone Senior League Final just two weeks ago.

The accident, involving Mr Rafferty's grey Seat Leon and a blue New Holland tractor, happened on Curr Road in Beragh just before 7.55pm on Thursday.

It is the third fatal crash in the area in six weeks.

Killyclogher GAC said: “John started playing for our club at a young age where his talent, effort and attitude made him stand out as an exceptional player.

"Indeed, he captained his primary school, St Mary’s, in the Donnelly Cup.

"He developed as a special footballer over the next few years and John went on to captain our Minor team which annexed the County Championship in 2019."

John Rafferty

The GAA club said Mr Rafferty’s winning captain’s speech in Loughmacrory that day was “quite remarkable and showed a level of maturity and leadership that defied his young age”.

“John’s talents subsequently led him to make his Killyclogher Senior Football team debut the next year, and was recognised at County level when he was brought into the 2020 Tyrone U20 panel," the statement continued.

Mr Rafferty represented the Tyrone U20s back in 2021 and has been hailed for his “exceptionally high levels of skill, determination and effort”.

The club said John was “admired and respected” by everyone for the “pure honesty” of his performances.

"Although supremely focused in training and match situations, never settling for anything below the best, John was full of fun which will leave a massive gap in our club,” the club said.

“Our sorrow, however, pales into insignificance when compared to that of the Rafferty family.

"We will endeavour to wrap a collective arm of support around them at this time.”

Meanwhile, SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan has called for the A5 road to be urgently upgraded following the tragic crash.

Since 2011, 33 lives have been lost on the A5, with six of those coming in recent months.

David Gilmore, 66, from the Portadown area died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash on the Curr Road in Beragh on September 17.

A man in his 80s also died after his car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the Curr Road in September.

At the time, Mr McCrossan said he was concerned by the “high number of deaths on the road in the area in recent weeks”.

Now, the west Tyrone MLA has reiterated that call saying: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life on the Curr Road on Thursday evening.

"Losing a loved one in such tragic circumstances is an incredibly difficult experience and I’d like to express my sympathy as they come to terms with what’s happened.

“There have been multiple deaths on local roads in recent months and we need to see an urgent intervention before any more lives are lost in this area.”

He added: "I understand the political situation and other external factors have held up important work, but we need to examine if there are any temporary measures that could make a difference.

“It is heartbreaking to see lives being lost on our roads months after month, with families, friends and whole communities left devastated as a result.

"I have spoken to those who have lost loved ones on numerous occasions and it never gets any easier. We need to see work start on the A5 upgrade without delay, there have been far too many lives lost already.”

Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer said local community has been left stunned following the latest tragedy.

"First and foremost my thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has so tragically lost his life,” he said.

"This news will have shocked and saddened people in the local area as it becomes latest death on the A5.

"Any death on our roads is one too many.

“We need to see the A5 upgrade progressing immediately. It will save lives on this notoriously dangerous road.

"I would encourage anyone with information to bring it forward to the police."

A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries into the cause of the collision are ongoing.

They added: “I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam footage which could help with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1731 of 27/10/22."