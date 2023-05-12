Co Tyrone GAA club ‘vindicated’ after PPS drops charges over alleged gambling law breach

A Co Tyrone GAA club says it has been “vindicated of any alleged criminal activity” after PPS drops charges of contravening gambling laws in relation to a competition in 2021.

A total of three charges were brought against St Malachy’s GAC Edendork which was suspected of contravening the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (NI) Order 1985.

The previously alleged offences related to registration, prize value and ticket prices, as well as a charge of advertising for the “Win a Holiday Home in Ireland” lottery draw.

"The club can now officially inform the membership that following consideration by the Public Prosecution Service, a decision has been taken to withdraw the charges against the club and the club Secretary and offer no evidence to the court against either,” Edendork GAC said in a statement.

“As a consequence, the club and club Secretary have been vindicated of any alleged criminal activity.

"Over the past number of years our club has shown unwavering resilience, and determination whilst carrying this huge and unnecessary burden.

"However, we can state that it will not hamper or obstruct our resolve for the future. We will continue to work to ensure the development of our Club both on and off the field.”

The club has always strenuously maintained its innocence over the draw April 20, 2021 draw which was won by Mr Richard Bloomer of Gilford, Co. Armagh.

"Prior to embarking on this endeavour, the Club sought legal advice to ensure compliance with the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries & Amusements (NI) Order 1985," the statement continued.

“We ensured strict compliance with law and were both aggrieved and vexed by the subsequent PSNI investigation and prosecution which ensued.

"We have always robustly maintained our innocence throughout this investigation and have at all times averred that it was the club's intention to contest the charges as laid.

"The charges related to technical offences under the legislation and at no time were there any allegations of dishonesty.”

Edendork GAC is the home of more than 28 teams which compete across the various codes of Gaelic football, Camogie and Ladies Football.

It has vowed to continue its important focus on investing in young people and ensuring their physical and mental wellbeing.

"The club expresses gratitude to the membership for their unbridled support and loyalty.

"We also extend our gratitude to the wider GAA community in Tyrone who have shown and exercised considerable solidarity on this matter.

"We would finally like to thank our legal representatives Conor Sally and Darragh Mackin for their professional advice throughout this process.”

The PSNI and PPS have been contacted for comment.