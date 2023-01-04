Co Tyrone goat reunited with owner after being on the loose and ‘charging’ at people

The goat on the loose in Coalisland Credit: Malachy Quinn Twitter

A Co Tyrone goat which was on the loose and had been reported to be “charging” at people has been reunited with its owner, police have confirmed.

The animal had been causing a stir on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The goat had been spotted at various areas around the town of Coalisland, including a car park at the Newell Stores and a roundabout between Barrack Street and Main Street.

Drivers in the town were also advised to take extra care with the animal potentially on the roads.

A number of people shared images of the animal wandering around the town.

Malachy Quinn, a local SDLP councillor in Mid Ulster, shared an image of the animal before joking about the abbreviated version of ‘Greatest Of All Time’.

"GOAT in Coalisland....sure we know that anyway,” the councillor tweeted.

The Clonoe Gallery Facebook page suggested the animal wasn’t as friendly as it first looks, and said it had been reportedly “charging at people in Newell Stores car park”.

Again referencing the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ abbreviation, one woman on Facebook joked: “Is that Messi still on a bender from the World Cup?”

The amusing incident in the town has led to a large number of comments on social media hoping to find the goat’s owner and get the animal safely returned home.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received and responded to a report of a goat wandering loose in the Lineside area of Coalisland shortly after midday today, Wednesday 4th January.

“The animal has since been reunited with its owner.”