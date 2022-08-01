Co Tyrone man dies following accident in Australia

Aiden Molloy, who has died in Australia.

A father-of-two from Northern Ireland has died following an accident in Australia.

Aiden Plunkett Molloy passed away in a Brisbane hospital last Thursday, July 28.

It’s understood the Cookstown native had been living in the country.

Pomeroy Plunketts GAC has extended its thoughts to his sister and wider family circle.

“Pomeroy Plunketts offer our sincere condolences to Irene and the Molloy family on the passing of Aidan,” the club posted on social media.

“Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time.”

Mid Ulster councillor Kerri Hughes said she has no doubt the community will comfort his grieving family.

"I’m very sorry for the family’s loss, it’s tragic,” she said.

"I’m sure it’s been very difficult given how far away he was.

"Everyone will be thinking of them and willing to offer support.”

A funeral notice said he will be missed by many including his parents, siblings and two children.

"Died peacefully in hospital after an accident,” it reads.

"Beloved father of Seamus and Sinéad. Cherished son of Rita and Seamus. Loving brother of Gerard, Irene (McCreesh) and Ita (Brady) also in-laws Joanne, Martin and Conor.

“Deeply regretted by mother of his children Susan.

“St Oliver Plunkett and St Padre Pio pray for him.

"Fondly remembered by his children, former spouse, parents, brother, sisters, sister-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.”