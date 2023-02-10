Co Tyrone: Man dies following one-vehicle crash

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision in Omagh on Thursday evening.

He has been named as 57-year-old Joseph McGarrity from the Omagh area.

It is understood the death is being treated as “sudden” by the PSNI.

The PSNI’s Inspector Long said: “At approximately 5.50pm, we received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Killyclogher Road area.

“Officers and other emergency services attended, however Mr McGarrity sadly died a short time later.

“The Killyclogher Road, which was closed for several hours, has since reopened.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1494 of 09/02/23.”